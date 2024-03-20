Israel enjoying gourmet supermarkets while 10 km away, children in Gaza starve to death UNRWA’s director of planning, Sam Rose, highlights the stark contrast between the abundance of food in gourmet supermarkets within Israel and the dire food scarcity faced by children in Gaza just 10 kilometres away. ‘Food is clearly available. This is a man-made situation, as we've been saying, as we've been warning now for several months,’ he said, adding that 50% of Gaza’s population impacted by the severe famine and lack of food are children.