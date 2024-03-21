UNESCO demands Israel end efforts to change status quo in Jerusalem

As the occupying power, Israel must stop all its unilateral, illegal and unlawful measures aimed at changing the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its sanctities, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Executive Council said in a resolution adopted yesterday.

UNESCO held its 219th session and unanimously adopted the new measure, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs explained. Adding that the resolution considers all changes made by Israel null and void.

It added that the decision supports all aspects of the Jordanian position regarding the Old City of Jerusalem and its walls, including the Islamic and Christian holy sites. It also reaffirms the contents of previous resolutions issued by the Executive Council and the decisions of the World Heritage Committee on Jerusalem.

