US Republicans consider inviting Netanyahu to address Congress

US House Republicans are weighing up the possibility of inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress, according to a report by Axios. The move comes as a response to the harsh criticism directed at Netanyahu by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer last week.

Schumer, a Democrat from New York, and the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the US, delivered a pointed speech on the Senate floor excoriating Netanyahu as a major obstacle to peace in the Middle East. While calling for new leadership he said, “Israel cannot survive if it becomes a pariah.”

The invitation was discussed during a closed-door Republican conference meeting yesterday morning, with several members suggesting it to House Speaker Mike Johnson. Representative John Duarte confirmed the discussion and noted the “strong support to show respect for Israel’s sovereignty.”

In addition to this possible invitation, Republicans also discussed other ways to support Israel and Netanyahu, as well as strategies to combat Schumer’s remarks. One idea raised was flying in members of the Israeli Knesset (parliament) to meet with the conference attendees.

This would not be the first time that Republicans have invited Netanyahu to address Congress in a direct snub to Democrat leadership. A similar move in 2015 stirred controversy when Netanyahu was invited to speak before Congress without informing the administration of the then President Barack Obama. During his speech, Netanyahu railed against Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran, angering Democratic lawmakers at the time. Joe Biden was Obama’s Vice President and, notably, did not attend the 2015 speech.

Despite the controversy, that speech was well-received by many members of Congress, with the Israeli Prime Minister receiving a total of 26 standing ovations during his address. It lasted for 40 minutes and focused on the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear programme and the need for a stronger stance against the Islamic Republic.

Rep. Brad Schneider, a staunchly pro-Israel Democrat, told Axios that he would likely attend a Netanyahu speech, as he did in 2015. However, he cautioned that the event “should not be used as a wedge” with Democrats, emphasising the importance of bipartisan support for Israel.

As the discussions continue, it remains to be seen whether House Republicans will follow through with the invitation and how Democrats will respond if they do. The situation highlights the ongoing tensions and debates surrounding US-Israel relations and the role of partisan politics in shaping foreign policy.

In his response to a possible Netanyahu address to Congress, former US envoy to Israel Martin Indyk said, “Accepting a Republican invitation to address Congress would be ‘brilliant,’ destroying bipartisan support for Israel, deepening the rift with Pres. Biden, provoking massive anti-Israel demos in Washington, and aligning Israel with [“Make America Great Again”] isolationists.”

