Jewish symbols and Israeli flags on a Palestinian house in the occupied West Bank The Palestinian Bedouin Rights Defense Organisation (Al-Baidar) stated that Israeli settlers seized a Palestinian house in the area of Wadi Al-Habib, east of Tuqu', southeast of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian owner, Ali Mahmoud Musa, was displaced from his house following continuous attacks against him. A video of the house shows that the settlers drew Jewish symbols on the walls, raised Israeli flags, and destroyed their belongings.