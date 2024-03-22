Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

‘The soldiers are everywhere. If you leave the buildings, the soldiers will see you’

A video shows Israeli soldiers directing Palestinian civilians in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex not to move from their places using loudspeakers, warning them not to move as the soldiers will see them. Meanwhile, Palestinians recorded videos showing their concern for their safety amidst the arrests and field executions, confirming their presence inside Al-Shifa Hospital and attempting to broadcast to inform their loved ones of their latest location.

March 22, 2024 at 5:22 pm

READ: ‘Israel is creating the conditions which are calculated to bring about the destruction of the Palestinians as a protected group.’

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending