‘The soldiers are everywhere. If you leave the buildings, the soldiers will see you’ A video shows Israeli soldiers directing Palestinian civilians in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex not to move from their places using loudspeakers, warning them not to move as the soldiers will see them. Meanwhile, Palestinians recorded videos showing their concern for their safety amidst the arrests and field executions, confirming their presence inside Al-Shifa Hospital and attempting to broadcast to inform their loved ones of their latest location.