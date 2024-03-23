'Security Council's actions should support, not impede, building a Palestinian state' Algeria's permanent representative to the United Nations, Amar Bendjama, criticised the killing of over 32.000 Palestinians during his speech at the United Nations Security Council. He expressed particular concern about a potential military operation in Rafah. Bendjama emphasised that building a Palestinian state requires the collective effort of all its citizens and that the Security Council's actions should support, not impede this process.