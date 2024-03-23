Guyana abstains from voting on US-led resolution for Gaza ceasefire at UN Security Council Guyana abstained from voting on a US-led resolution at the UN, contending that it did not unequivocally call for a ceasefire. Guyana’s UN ambassador, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, stated that the resolution fails to hold the occupying power responsible for the atrocities occurring in Gaza, not even once. On Friday, Russia and China, as permanent members of the Council, vetoed the US-led UN resolution linking the Gaza ceasefire to hostage release, effectively blocking the resolution.