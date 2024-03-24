‘It is against United States law to provide weapons to forces who block US humanitarian assistance’ Progressive United States congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recalls US President Joe Biden's past speech as Vice President, emphasising that preventing genocide is an achievable goal. She says that achieving this requires a level of government organisation and engagement that matches in its intensity the brutality and efficiency required to carry out a mass killing. Ocasio-Cortez calls for the Biden White House to suspend aid to Israel’s armed forces and prevent US resources and weapons from being used to carry out genocide. The congresswoman highlights the mass killing of over 30.000 Palestinians and the intentional blocking of food and humanitarian assistance by Israeli government leaders, leading to mass starvation. She warns that 1.1 million innocents in Gaza are on the brink of famine.