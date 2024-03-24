Gaza death toll climbs to 32,226 as 84 more Palestinians killed

At least 84 more Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, as Israel continues its onslaught on the besieged enclave, the territory’s Health Ministry said on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

“The Israeli occupation (forces) committed eight massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 84 martyrs and 106 injured during the past 24 hours,” a ministry statement said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The casualty count since Oct. 7, 2023 has now reached 32,226 Palestinians, mostly women and children, killed, and 74,518 others injured.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

Besides, the war has pushed 85% of the territory’s population into internal displacement, destroyed or damaged most the enclave’s infrastructure, and created conditions for a famine as aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which, in an interim ruling in January, ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

READ: Israeli hostage dies in Gaza due to lack of medicine, food