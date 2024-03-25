Libya to start investigation on National Oil Corporation

Libya announced that they will investigate allegations of mismanagement in the country’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) on providing fuel to Sudanese conflict, the Guardian reports.

According to the report, Mohamed Al-Menfi, the Chair of the Libyan Presidential Council, will launch an inquiry this week on fuel smuggling at NOC.

The report says widespread smuggling at NOC was helping to provide fuel to the Rapid Support Forces fighting in Sudan, mentioned in a recent report submitted to the UN Security Council.

Last year, the Observer said Haftar was sending supplies to the RSF on behalf of “his sponsors among states in the Middle East … and because it earns him a lot of money”.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that sources familiar with the ongoing fighting in Sudan said Egypt and Haftar had been providing support to opposing parties in Sudan.

