New evidence of Haftar's involvement in Sudan's conflict

Gasoline and weapons are being moved from the Libyan region of Kufra to benefit Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in what is being described as proof of Major General Khalifa Haftar's involvement in the Sudan conflict.

French website Africa Intelligence reported on the movements between the Subul Assalam militia, affiliated with Haftar's forces, and the RSF led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti.

A source has previously told Arabi21 that Battalion No. 128, affiliated with Haftar, had been assigned to secure the transport of weapons, ammunition and soldiers to Hemedti due to its extensive familiarity with the border area between Libya and Sudan and its control of the area and Kufra Airport.

The Wall Street Journal reported that sources familiar with the ongoing fighting in Sudan said Egypt and Haftar had been providing support to opposing parties in Sudan.

The newspaper said informed sources confirmed that Haftar had sent at least one plane to transport military supplies to the RSF, while Egypt had sent fighter planes and pilots to support the Sudanese army.

Africa Intelligence added that there are currently approximately 6,000 fighters from Sudan's Darfur region in Libya and they had begun to move south towards the border. Adding that many fighters are no longer being pain in Libya and so could now find new roles in Sudan.

Haftar has denied providing support to any Sudanese party.

"The General Command categorically denies what is being reported by some cheap and paid media outlets about the Libyan Arab Armed Forces providing support to one party against the other," said the spokesman for the General Command of the Libyan Army, Ahmed Al-Mismari, in a statement.

"We are currently conducting urgent contacts with the concerned parties, and we are ready to play a mediating role between the brothers in Sudan, to stop the fighting immediately and open the way through peaceful means," he added.

Since 15 April, several states in Sudan have witnessed widespread clashes between the army led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the RSF led by Hemedti in an effort to gain overall control of the country's armed forces.

