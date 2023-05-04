Kuwait, UAE, GCC condemn storming of Saudi building in Sudan

Kuwait, the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have condemned the storming of the Saudi Cultural Attaché building in Sudan by an armed group.

In separate statements issued by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs in Kuwait, the UAE and the GCC, they strongly condemned the incident and called for respecting diplomatic missions and for the perpetrators to be punished.

"This internationally criminal act is a flagrant violation of all international norms, the rules of international law, and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, which prohibits storming the premises of diplomatic missions and grants their buildings full protection and immunity," Kuwait said in its statement.

In turn, the UAE affirmed its categorical rejection of all forms of "violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and stability" and which are inconsistent with morals, values and principles.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the GCC, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, stressed that all GCC countries are "condemning this terrorist act".

Earlier on Wednesday, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the storming of its Cultural Attaché building in Khartoum, adding that it had been looted and vandalised.

The ministry reiterated the kingdom's call to stop the military escalation between the warring parties in Sudan, to end violence and provide the necessary protection for Sudanese diplomats, residents and civilians.

READ: Gulf countries are seeking to achieve economic unity by 2025