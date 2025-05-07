Spain to present UN resolution urging action on 'urgent measures' against Gaza crisis

The Spanish prime minister announced Wednesday that his government will submit a resolution to the UN General Assembly calling for urgent measures to halt the killing of civilians in Gaza and to guarantee the delivery of humanitarian aid, Anadolu reports.

Speaking before the Congress of Deputies, the lower house of parliament, Pedro Sanchez stressed that the international community must not remain passive amid the escalating violence and humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

“The government has decided to present a draft resolution to the United Nations General Assembly to address what is happening in Gaza,” Sanchez said. “Our aim is to propose urgent measures to stop the killing of innocent civilians and ensure the arrival of humanitarian aid through multilateral forums.”

“I believe the international community cannot remain impassive in the face of what is happening in Palestine. And we, at least, will not do so,” he added.

The timing and details of the draft resolution were not disclosed.

Since March 2, Israel has kept Gaza’s crossings closed to food, medical, and humanitarian aid, deepening an already worsening humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

More than 52,600 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

