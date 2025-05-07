US envoy to present Gaza aid plan to UN Security Council members: Report

US President Donald Trump’s Special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will brief the UN Security Council on Wednesday about Washington’s policy on the Gaza Strip and key regional issues, Axios reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter, Anadolu reports.

Witkoff is expected to focus on a new aid plan for Gaza proposed by the US and Israel, said the report.

Earlier reports stated that Israel’s Security Cabinet recently approved an aid delivery plan for Palestinians in the enclave via private US security contractors based on handing over aid boxes to individuals.

The UN and all aid groups working in Gaza, however, have rejected the plan, arguing it violates international humanitarian principles.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last month opposed the plan.

“Let me be clear: We will not participate in any arrangement that does not fully respect the humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality. Unimpeded humanitarian access must be guaranteed,” he said.

The Trump administration is reportedly seeking support from other countries while urging the UN to cooperate.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is an unofficial briefing done in the US mission,” Greece’s UN mission told Anadolu, as it holds the Council presidency for May.

The closed-door meeting comes days before Trump’s Middle East tour, which includes a summit with Gulf leaders on Iran and Gaza.

