'We raised the white flag. The tank, which was right next to the house, started firing shells' The moment when displaced Palestinians arrived from the Al-Shifa Medical Complex area in the Rimal area of Gaza City, where Israeli forces had besieged the area for 8 days. Reports emerged of abuse of civilians, numerous executions, and incidents of raping and killing of women. MEMO correspondent Mohammed Asad recorded testimonies from Palestinians, who stated that they were raising white flags when Israeli tanks began shelling them. Others reported calling the Red Cross dozens of times but received no assistance.