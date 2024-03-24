Israel released stripped naked Palestinians from Al-Shifa Hospital A video captured Palestinian citizens being released from Al-Shifa Hospital after enduring days of siege by Israeli forces. The footage shows men stripped naked, with some using wheelchairs to aid the disabled or injured. Recorded on 23 March, the video was taken on the 6th day of the siege imposed by the Israeli military in the vicinity of the hospital. Today, a Palestinian woman who was trapped in a building near Al-Shifa Hospital for six days told Al Jazeera that Israeli forces raped, kidnapped, executed women, and pulled dead bodies from under the rubble to unleash their dogs on them during their ongoing raid on the hospital.