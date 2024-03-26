South Africa welcomes UN ceasefire resolution in Gaza

South Africa yesterday welcomed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s adoption of Resolution 2728 which demands an “immediate ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip during the remaining two weeks of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Responding to the adoption of the resolution, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, said: “South Africa is pleased that the Security Council has, at long last, demanded an immediate and lasting ceasefire for the month of Ramadan.”

“It is now the responsibility of the United Nations Security Council to ensure that there is compliance with the resolution, which is binding on the parties,” she added.

On Monday, the Security Council adopted a resolution, calling for an “immediate” ceasefire during Ramadan, after the US abstained from voting.

Although Security Council resolutions are binding, the countries concerned often ignore them. Israel is in contravention of over 30 UN Security Council resolutions.

South Africa is a fierce defender of the Palestinian cause, in December it instigated a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN’s highest judicial body, accusing the occupation state of committing “genocide” in Gaza.

