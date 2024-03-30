Middle East Monitor
An attack on a Palestinian bus driver in Jerusalem

A video depicts a bus driver driving his vehicle when a person wearing a helmet halts the bus and enters to engage in a brief conversation before launching an attack inside the cabin. The video circulated on social media, saying it was a Palestinian driver in Jerusalem. In the footage, the driver attempted to record the incident with his phone before the assailant forcibly tried to take the phone and assault him. Another individual then closed the cabin door on the driver, causing him to fall to the floor.

March 30, 2024 at 12:14 pm

