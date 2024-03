Fishermen attempt to fish for the residents of Gaza amid concerns about attacks by Israeli naval vessels MEMO correspondent Mohammed Asad witnessed a number of fishermen in the besieged Gaza Strip attempting to fish and sell fish amidst fears of violations by Israeli naval vessels. This comes amid a shortage of basic necessities, food, water, and health supplies reaching the besieged strip. Some countries are dropping limited amounts of aid by air, following warnings from humanitarian organisations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), about the risks of famine threatening the population of the Strip.