Anti-war protestors interrupt prominent Biden political fundraiser event

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters, including Jewish activisits, disrupted a high-profile fundraiser for US President Joe Biden at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Thursday night. The fundraiser was attended by former US presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. The protestors criticised Biden for his funding of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Security personnel removed the protesters from the venue.

March 29, 2024 at 12:05 pm

