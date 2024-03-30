'Stop the genocide': Thousands take to streets in London in solidarity with Gaza

A large number of people gathered in the British capital on Saturday to protest Israeli attacks and demand an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

Thousands of protesters gathered in central Russell Square for the 11th national march in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 33,000 people have been killed by Israeli attacks since Oct. 7.

Carrying Palestinian flags, the protesters called for an immediate cease-fire while harshly criticizing the British government’s stance on Israel.

“Rishi Sunak, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide,” was one of many slogans chanted by pro-Palestine protesters during the march that ended at the landmark Trafalgar Square.

Along the march route, a small group of pro-Israeli protesters staged a demonstration to cause disturbances. Some pro-Palestine protesters were arrested in front of a pro-Israeli demonstration.

Protesters from various anti-Israel Jewish groups were among the participants in the rally.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which nearly 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, in addition to mass destruction, displacement and famine conditions.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

