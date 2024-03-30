Berlin police crack down on pro-Palestinian demonstrators, assault woman

German police on Saturday cracked down harshly on pro-Palestinian protesters inside Berlin’s Central Train Station, including assaulting a Muslim woman, as captured by video at the scene, Anadolu reports.

In video posted on X, multiple police officers can be seen surrounding a woman in Muslim clothing, forcing her to the ground, and holding her down. The woman shouts and says: “What is this? What are you doing?”

They continue to hold her down though she does not seem to pose any threat, and she was arrested.

Demonstrators at the station chanted slogans in support of Palestine, and clashes broke out between protesters and police. Police detained some protesters using harsh methods.

The demonstration was unauthorized and was blocking passengers, and some demonstrators were detained for shouting criminal slogans, police said in a statement.

