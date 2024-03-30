Middle East Monitor
'They're responsible for their actions. They allowed 18 years, the time Hamas needed to indoctrinate a new generation not of psychopaths'

British author Douglas Murray asserts that the people of Gaza bear responsibility for electing Hamas. He suggests that they had the opportunity to choose otherwise and compares them to Nazis. Murray argues that just as the German people were held accountable for allowing the Nazis to rise to power and failing to remove them, so too should the Palestinians.

March 30, 2024 at 8:44 pm

