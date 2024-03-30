US senator slams Biden's reported approval for more weapons to Israel

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders on Friday criticized Biden administration’s reported approval of sending more weapons to Israel, Anadolu reports.

“The US cannot beg Netanyahu to stop bombing civilians one day and the next send him thousands more 2,000 lb. bombs that can level entire city blocks. This is obscene,” Sanders said on X, sharing the report of Washington Post.

Washington Post said the US in recent days “quietly” authorized the transfer of billions of dollars in bombs and fighter jets to Israel despite Washington’s concerns about an anticipated military offensive in southern Gaza.

Citing Pentagon and State Department officials familiar with the matter, the report said the new arms packages include more than 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs.

“We must end our complicity: No more bombs to Israel,” Sanders reiterated.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border attack by Hamas which killed nearly 1,200 people.

Nearly 32,500 Palestinians have since been killed and 74,900 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

READ: Biden quietly signs off on more bombs, warplanes for Israel