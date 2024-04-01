Israel, Lebanon’s Hezbollah exchange cross-border attacks amid tension

Israeli forces and Lebanese group Hezbollah exchanged cross-border attacks on Sunday amid growing tensions between the two sides, Anadolu news agency reported.

The Israeli army said a soldier was lightly injured by Hezbollah rocket fire in Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel.

A military statement said several projectiles were fired by the Lebanese group at the Margaliot and Al-Malikiyah areas, with the army responding to the source of the fire by staging airstrikes in the towns of Khiam and Rab El Thalathine in southern Lebanon.

Israeli artillery also shelled the town of Houla to “remove threats,” it said.

There were no reports yet of casualties or damage.

Hezbollah confirmed that its fighters had struck with missiles the Al-Malikiyah site in northern Israel, resulting in direct hits.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

