Israel approves military plans for north of the country after Iran consulate bombed in Syria

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi yesterday announced his approval of military plans and an assessment of the situation at the Northern Command headquarters, in light of the current developments in the region.

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the Chief of Staff held a session to approve the military plans in the presence of the Northern Command commander and members of the General Staff.

“The Chief of the General Staff approved plans for the continuation of the fighting and held an operational situational assessment in the Northern Command.”

The Iranian Ambassador to Syria, Hussein Akbari, confirmed that Tehran would “respond decisively” to Israel’s bombing of its consulate in Damascus, noting that at least five people were killed in the attack carried out by F-35 fighter jets.

Israeli aircraft targeted the Iranian consulate building in Damascus yesterday, causing major damage to it in addition to its neighbouring buildings. Iranian sources confirmed the killing of a senior commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force, Mohammad Reza Zahedi.

Government media said the strike also caused damage to adjacent buildings. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that at least eight people were killed as a result of the bombing.

READ: Russia calls for UNSC session after Israel strikes Iran’s diplomatic mission in Syria