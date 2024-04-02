Middle East Monitor
Israel arrests sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh 

April 2, 2024 at 11:29 am

Ismail Haniyeh press conference in Gaza, on 10 November 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Israel Police and the Shin Bet yesterday arrested the sister of the head of Hamas’s political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, in a raid on her home in southern Israel.

Sabah Abdel Salam Haniyeh, 57, lives with her family in Tel Sheva, a few kilometres east of the city of Beersheba.

Images published by Palestinian media showed members of the Israeli security services storming her home.

In a joint statement, Israel Police and the Shin Bet said their forces, along with border guard reinforcements, carried out a security operation called “Early Dawn”, during which they arrested a relative of the Hamas leader.

The joint statement added that she was arrested on suspicion of contacting Hamas leaders and inciting “terror attacks” in Israel. They claimed to have found documents, mobile phones, cash and gold bars in her home proving her involvement in “dangerous security operations against Israel.”

