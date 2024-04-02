Israel arrests sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh 

Israel Police and the Shin Bet yesterday arrested the sister of the head of Hamas’s political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, in a raid on her home in southern Israel.

Sabah Abdel Salam Haniyeh, 57, lives with her family in Tel Sheva, a few kilometres east of the city of Beersheba.

Images published by Palestinian media showed members of the Israeli security services storming her home.

Israel police announced today that it arrested a relative of a senior member of Hamas in southern Israel for inciting terrorism and having ties to a terror group. Israeli media reports the person arrested is Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh's sister Sabah Abdel Salam. pic.twitter.com/fktqSRbaC7 — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) April 1, 2024

In a joint statement, Israel Police and the Shin Bet said their forces, along with border guard reinforcements, carried out a security operation called “Early Dawn”, during which they arrested a relative of the Hamas leader.

The joint statement added that she was arrested on suspicion of contacting Hamas leaders and inciting “terror attacks” in Israel. They claimed to have found documents, mobile phones, cash and gold bars in her home proving her involvement in “dangerous security operations against Israel.”

