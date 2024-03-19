Middle East Monitor
Smotrich: The head of Mossad must assassinate Haniyeh

March 19, 2024 at 11:01 am

Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh addresses supporters during a rally in solidarity with the Palestinians outside Qatar's Imam Muhammad Abdel-Wahhab Mosque in the capital Doha on May 15, 2021 [KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images]

Extremist Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that Mossad chief David Barnea should go to Qatar to assassinate the head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, and not to hold discussions with him.

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 13, Smotrich also said: “The current General Staff [of the Israeli army] completely failed on October 7 and should not be the one that determines the shape of the future Israeli army.”

On Saturday, Smotrich called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to allow the Israeli delegation to attend ceasefire and prisoner exchange talks in Qatar.

Earlier, the Times of Israel newspaper reported that Smotrich had called on Netanyahu to allow the Israeli army to enter Rafah and to increase military pressure on the Palestinian people in the Strip, “until Hamas is destroyed.”

In December, Smotrich called for Palestinian residents of Gaza to leave the besieged enclave, making way for the Israelis who could “make the desert bloom”. He went on to reiterate his call last month, saying: “The political goal is to destroy Hamas, encourage (Palestinian civilians to leave) and take control of Gaza.”.

