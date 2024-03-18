China: We are keen on maintaining relations with Hamas

Hamas is “part of the Palestinian national fabric” and China is keen on relations with it, Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs envoy, Wang Kejian, said yesterday.

This came during Kejian’s meeting with the head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, in the presence of the Chinese Ambassador to Qatar, Cao Xiaolin, according to a statement by the movement.

“The two parties discussed political and field developments related to the situation in the Gaza Strip and ways to stop the war and deliver urgent aid, especially in light of the killing, starvation, massacres and attempts to create chaos,” the statement added.

The Chinese ambassador stressed “the close and historic relationship between the Palestinian and Chinese peoples and China’s firm positions towards the Palestinian issue and its standing by the just demands of the Palestinian people for freedom, independence, and statehood.”

He stressed “the need to stop this war, end the killing of Palestinians, and provide for their humanitarian needs.” The Chinese official also said that “Hamas is part of the Palestinian national fabric and China is keen on relations with it.”

Meanwhile, Haniyeh stressed the need to immediately stop the aggression and massacres, withdraw the Israeli army, return displaced Palestinians to their areas and homes, provide shelter and reconstruction, and achieve the political goals and aspirations of establishing an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, the right of return and self-determination.

He also expressed his “pride in the close relationship between the friendly Palestinian and Chinese peoples,” and praised the role played by Beijing in the Security Council, the UN and the ICJ, as well as its “sending humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip,” the statement explained.

