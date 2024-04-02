Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Israel operating 'all over Middle East' against foes, says defence minister

April 2, 2024 at 3:49 pm

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant speaks during a joint press conference with US secretary of defence, in Tel Aviv on December 18, 2023. [ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images]

Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant speaks during a joint press conference with US secretary of defence, in Tel Aviv on December 18, 2023. [ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images]

Israel is operating all over the Middle East to exact a price from those who threaten it, the country’s defence minister said on Tuesday, Reuters has reported.

Yoav Gallant, however, did not refer directly to a suspected Israeli air strike against the Iranian consulate in Damascus. The air strike killed two Iranian generals and five other army officers.

“We are currently in a multi-front war. We see evidence of this every day, including over the past few days,” Gallant told a parliamentary committee.

“We operate everywhere, every day, in order to prevent our enemies from gaining strength and in order to make it clear to anyone who threatens us – all over the Middle East – that the price for such action will be a big one.”

READ: Israeli air strike on Iranian consulate in Damascus condemned

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending