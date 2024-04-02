Israel operating 'all over Middle East' against foes, says defence minister

Israel is operating all over the Middle East to exact a price from those who threaten it, the country’s defence minister said on Tuesday, Reuters has reported.

Yoav Gallant, however, did not refer directly to a suspected Israeli air strike against the Iranian consulate in Damascus. The air strike killed two Iranian generals and five other army officers.

“We are currently in a multi-front war. We see evidence of this every day, including over the past few days,” Gallant told a parliamentary committee.

“We operate everywhere, every day, in order to prevent our enemies from gaining strength and in order to make it clear to anyone who threatens us – all over the Middle East – that the price for such action will be a big one.”

