‘It’s possible the missiles that we sell to Israel have just killed three of our own citizens.’ LBC radio host Nick Ferrari calls for the suspension of UK arms sales to Israel, saying the seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers, including three UK nationals, were likely killed by UK weapons sold to Israel. Ferrari speculated that the Israeli strike on the clearly marked WCK vehicles that were on pre-designated routes was targeted and planned and received high-level approval by the Israeli military. Israel killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in a targeted strike on their convoy in central Gaza. The attack has drawn global condemnation and forced the charity to suspend operations in the region.