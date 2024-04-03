Israeli official response regarding whether Israel deliberately targeted WCK Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer was asked whether Israel deliberately targeted World Central Kitchen (WCK) or not. The presenter informed him that information from the ground and the charity indicated that three cars were travelling some distance away from one another in a de-conflicted zone. These vehicles had given the IDF warning that they were moving, with at least two of them displaying the charity's logo on their roofs. According to the founder of WCK, seven aid workers were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. The victims were from different countries, including Britain, Poland, Australia, and Palestine, and among them was a dual US-Canadian citizen.