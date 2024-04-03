Middle East Monitor
UNICEF's James Elder says Israel had exact coordinates of WCK convoy

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder says the World Central Kitchen (WCK) vehicles were targeted with a missile, through the roof, with Israel having the exact coordinates of the convoy as WCK coordinated their movement with Israeli forces. Israel admitted responsibility for that attack on a World Central Kitchen convoy in which seven aid workers, along with their Palestinian driver, were killed in central Gaza in a ‘targeted attack’ by Israeli forces that has drawn global condemnation and forced the charity to suspend operations in the region.

April 3, 2024 at 12:21 pm

