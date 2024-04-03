‘This is an acute problem. Israel has also been previously trying to shut down UNRWA’ Australian advocate and UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and Counterterrorism, Ben Saul, asserts that Israel has attempted to shut down UNRWA in the past and has been responsible for the deaths of several UNRWA employees. He describes this as an ongoing and acute problem, persisting for the past five or six months. The founder of World Central Kitchen (WCK) has reported that seven aid workers were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. The victims hailed from various countries, including Britain, Poland, Australia, and Palestine, and also included a dual US-Canadian citizen, according to WCK.