US communicated with Israeli government over WCK strike US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the US spoke to the Israeli government about the Israeli strike on a clearly marked World Central Kitchen (WCK) convoy that killed seven aid workers, including British, Polish, Australian, a dual US-Canadian and Palestinian nationals. Blinken said the US urged the Israeli government for a ‘swift, thorough, impartial’ investigation to ‘understand exactly what happened’.