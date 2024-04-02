Final videos of Australian aid worker killed in Israeli strike in Gaza Footage from March 26 shows Australian national Zomi Frankcom from World Central Kitchen (WCK) operating WCK’s newly opened kitchen in Deir Al-Balah in the Gaza Strip, where thousands of meals were being cooked daily for displaced Palestinians in the area. Australia confirmed Frankcom was killed in the strike in central Gaza. Frankcom is also seen onboard a Royal Jordanian Air Force cargo plane after completing an airdrop of aid to northern Gaza. The WCK team had provided 150,000 meals via airdrops. Frankcom was killed along with six international and Palestinian colleagues by an Israeli air strike fired on their convoy south of Deir Al-Balah late on Monday. Medical officials said the group had been helping to deliver food and other supplies to northern Gaza that had arrived hours earlier by ship.