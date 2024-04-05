Middle East Monitor
37 killed in hundreds of US, UK strikes on Yemen, Houthis say

April 5, 2024 at 9:52 am

Smoke rises from the points where the US and UK had launched airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen on February 24, 2024 [Mohammed Hamoud - Anadolu Agency]

Some 424 US and British air strikes on Yemen have killed 37 people and wounded 30, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Houthi movement, said yesterday according to Reuters.

The Houthis, who govern Yemen’s capital and most populous areas, have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza who are suffering as a result of Israel’s brutal bombing campaign launched in October. The US and UK launched retaliatory strikes against the Houthis in January.

Al-Houthi, in a televised speech, said 90 ships had been targeted in the Red Sea and drone attacks had increased and expanded to additional regions.

He said 34 attacks had been launched in a month, using 125 ballistic missiles and drones.

The Houthi attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to take longer and more expensive journeys around the southern tip of Africa.

