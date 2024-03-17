Houthis carry out military drills simulating US, UK invasion of Yemen

Yemen’s Houthi-aligned armed forces have carried out military training exercises to simulate a potential US and British invasion of the country.

According to the Yemen Press Agency, the “Promised Day Maneuver” showcased intense combat training, during which an air landing by US and British forces on a Yemeni village was simulated.

The SABA news agency noted that units of the Special Forces of the Central Military District carried out one of its largest combat training and military maneuvers which lasted more than two hours, in which a thousand fighters from the region participated, including the popular resistance committees.

فيديو | وحدات من قوات المنطقة العسكرية المركزية تنفذ مناورة عسكرية بعنوان "مناورة اليوم الموعود"#معركة_الفتح_الموعود_والجهاد_المقدس#الهلال_ضمك#新空港占拠

pic.twitter.com/OyyFkMXt73 — أحمد الرزامي (@AhmdAlrzamy) March 16, 2024

In a speech delivered during the exercise, Yemeni Minister of Defense, Major General Nasser Al-Atifi affirmed Yemen’s capability to defend itself and “deal with an international community that respects only the strong.”

He added, “Yemen’s engagement in the battle against the hateful and usurping Zionist entity and its maritime blockade is not a luxury but a sovereign, national, Islamic, and humanitarian decision.”

READ: Houthis leader: Israel is committing ‘crime of the century’ in Gaza

Al-Atifi further stated: “We will enforce new rules of engagement forcefully, and the price will be paid dearly by the American, the British, and the Zionist and those in their orbit. The battle of The Promised Conquest and the Sacred Jihad in support of Al-Aqsa Flood will triumph and inevitably lead to geopolitical changes in line with a new world order.”

“We will make Washington, London, and their allies realize the non-negotiable sovereignty over our seas and territorial waters.”

The drill comes amid ongoing airstrikes by the US and Britain in response to the Houthi-aligned armed forces’ naval operations against Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea, in support of the people of Gaza currently facing a genocidal onslaught by the occupation state. SABA reported today that the “American-British aggression” launched fresh airstrikes on the Taiz province. It came hours after airstrikes were conducted against the strategic province of Hudaydah.

On Friday, spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces Yahya Saree announced that they “carried out three operations against three Israeli and American ships in the Indian Ocean with a number of appropriate naval missiles and drones, and the three operations successfully achieved their goals.”

The announcement came a day after leader of the Houthi movement, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, declared that the Yemeni forces were to expand their naval operations to the Indian Ocean and through the Cape of Good Hope.

READ: Yemen’s Houthis announce plans to target ships in Indian Ocean