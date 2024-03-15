Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Houthis leader: Israel is committing ‘crime of the century’ in Gaza

March 15, 2024 at 12:41 pm

Thousands of demonstrators gather at the Sebin Street after Friday prayers to show solidarity with Palestinians and protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza, following a call of the Iranian-backed Houthis in Sanaa, Yemen on March 08, 2024. [Mohammed Hamoud - Anadolu Agency]

Thousands of demonstrators gather at the Sebin Street after Friday prayers to show solidarity with Palestinians and protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza, following a call of the Iranian-backed Houthis in Sanaa, Yemen on March 08, 2024. [Mohammed Hamoud – Anadolu Agency]

The leader of the Houthi group in Yemen, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, said yesterday that Israel is carrying out the “crime of the century” in Gaza, with the participation of American and Western countries.

In a televised address on Al-Masirah TV, Al-Houthi said that the Israeli enemy is committing the crime of the century in Gaza, in every sense of the word, with American participation and contributions from Western and Arab countries.

He noted that the United States provides limited aid by air to Gaza while, at the same time, sending tonnes of bombs to kill its residents.

He considered that US and Western countries do not hesitate to provide the most deadly weapons to the Israeli enemy to kill the Palestinian people, including their children and women.

The Houthis leader highlighted that the American airdrops of aid cover a small percentage of the needs, intending to deceive public opinion and distract Muslim nations’ attention from the ongoing crimes.

The group’s leader explained that despite the great suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, there is great resilience, patience, fortitude and unparalleled cohesion.

Read: US held secret talks with Iran in Oman to halt Houthi Red Sea attacks

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending