Houthis leader: Israel is committing ‘crime of the century’ in Gaza

The leader of the Houthi group in Yemen, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, said yesterday that Israel is carrying out the “crime of the century” in Gaza, with the participation of American and Western countries.

In a televised address on Al-Masirah TV, Al-Houthi said that the Israeli enemy is committing the crime of the century in Gaza, in every sense of the word, with American participation and contributions from Western and Arab countries.

He noted that the United States provides limited aid by air to Gaza while, at the same time, sending tonnes of bombs to kill its residents.

He considered that US and Western countries do not hesitate to provide the most deadly weapons to the Israeli enemy to kill the Palestinian people, including their children and women.

The Houthis leader highlighted that the American airdrops of aid cover a small percentage of the needs, intending to deceive public opinion and distract Muslim nations’ attention from the ongoing crimes.

The group’s leader explained that despite the great suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, there is great resilience, patience, fortitude and unparalleled cohesion.

