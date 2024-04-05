British columnist says that the war started in 1948 when Sky News presenter says 'Hamas created this war' British columnist Owen Jones says that the war on Gaza didn't start on 7 October when a Sky News presenter said 'Hamas created this war' in a recent interview on Thursday. Jones asserts that it started in 1948 when the Palestinian people were driven from their homes, totalling three-quarters of a million displaced. He mentions that the vast majority of the people in Gaza are descendants of those 750,000 people before the presenter moves to another topic.