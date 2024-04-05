Hamas: Mistreatment of Gaza prisoners reveals Israel's sadism

Hamas said reports of the inhumane conditions in the Sde Teiman Detention Centre reveal the level of brutality and sadism perpetrated by Israel against Palestinian detainees, Quds Press reported.

The movement made the remarks in a statement issued yesterday after Israel’s Haaretz newspaper revealed a letter sent by an Israeli doctor at the field hospital set up at the detention camp in the Negev desert, in which he said Palestinian detainees face deplorable conditions and violations at the facility.

“Just this week, two prisoners had their legs amputated due to injuries from leg irons, which unfortunately is a routine event,” he said in a letter to the defence and health ministers and the attorney general.

According to the Israeli doctor, Palestinian detainees at the facility are blindfolded, fed through straws and defecate in nappies.

Hamas said the systematic torture practiced by the Israeli occupation against the prisoners “constitutes a flagrant and dangerous violation of international humanitarian law.”

It called on international human rights institutions, especially the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to fulfil its responsibilities and take urgent action to protect Palestinian detainees from the horrific violations.

It also called on the international community and the United Nations to pressure Israel to release Palestinian prisoners and take measures to hold Israeli leaders accountable for their crimes.

