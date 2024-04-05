Houthis targeted 90 Israeli, US, UK ships since November

The leader of Yemen’s Houthi movement, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, said in a televised speech yesterday that 90 Israeli, US and British ships had been targeted in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean since the beginning of the Yemeni group’s operations in November.

The Houthi leader stated that the group continues with its military operations in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean.

“In just one month, the operations reached 34, carried out with 125 ballistic and winged missiles and drones,” he said.

The Houthi leader also pointed to the continuation of the operations against targets belonging to the Israeli enemy to Eilat, known as Umm Al-Rashrash, in the south of historic Palestine.

Neither Washington, London, or Tel Aviv issued statements in response to the Houthi leader’s speech.

Yemen’s Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since 7 October, 2023.

The US launched a military offensive against the group in response to its activities, but has taken no actions against Israel as it continued to besieged and bombard Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

