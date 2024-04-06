WCK: ‘IDF cannot credibly investigate own failure in Gaza’

The World Central Kitchen organisation announced on Friday that: “The IDF cannot credibly investigate its own failure in Gaza.”

The organisation reiterated in a statement its demand for: “The creation of an independent commission to investigate the killings of our WCK colleagues” in central Gaza on Monday.

According to the statement: “The IDF’s own video fails to show any cause to fire on our personnel convoy, which carried no weapons and posed no threat.”

The organisation noted: “The Israeli army admitted its responsibility and its fatal mistakes in the deadly attack on our convoy in Gaza, and it will also take disciplinary measures against those responsible for the attack. Without systemic change, there will be more military failures, more apologies and more grieving families.”

On Monday evening, the Israeli occupation army targeted the World Central Kitchen convoy in the city of Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza, killing seven members of its staff who had Australian, Polish, British, American, Canadian and Palestinian citizenship.

