Ben-Gvir rejects holding those who killed WCK staff accountable

Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir on Friday rejected measures to hold the officers responsible for the killing of the World Central Kitchen crew in the central Gaza Strip on Monday accountable.

After Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi’s decision to dismiss senior officers and reprimand others due to their killing of foreign aid workers in Gaza, the leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party expressed this in a post on X: “The chief of staff’s decision to dismiss senior officers is an abandonment of the fighters in the middle of a war and a serious mistake that conveys weakness.”

“Even if there are mistakes in identification, soldiers are backed up in war,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli army acknowledged that the attack on the World Central Kitchen employees could have been prevented.

The occupation army said, according to the results of the internal investigation, that its forces had: “Mistakenly believed they were targeting armed Hamas operatives.”

On Monday evening, the Israeli occupation army targeted the World Central Kitchen convoy in the city of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, killing seven staff members carrying Australian, Polish, British, American, Canadian and Palestinian citizenship.

