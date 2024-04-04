More aid workers killed in Gaza than in all wars over last 30 years combined

Israel has killed more aid workers in the Gaza Strip than have died in all of the countries in the rest of the world combined in any of the last 30 years, according to a report by the Aid Worker Security Database (AWSD).

Since 7 October, 2023, at least 203 aid workers have been killed in Israeli attacks, the report said. With UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres saying the situation is “unconscionable.”

Last week, Guterres expressed concerns about UN aid workers being continually prevented from carrying out their duties in the besieged Gaza Strip, particularly in the northern part of the enclave.

On Tuesday, the US-based food charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) confirmed that seven of its humanitarian aid workers were killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip a day earlier.

The workers were nationals of Australia, Poland, the UK and Palestine as well as US-Canadian dual citizen.

READ: ‘Accountability is the bare minimum, but the Australian government still uses terms like human tragedy’

The UN said it was suspending nighttime movements for its personnel for at least 48 hours following the attack. WCK and Anera have both ceased their operations and vital food deliveries in Gaza as a result of the attacks.

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer said that Berlin “expects the Israeli government to adapt its operations so that civilians are better protected, and this of course applies in particular to female and male humanitarian aid workers.”

“The Israeli government must investigate this terrible incident quickly and thoroughly,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also wrote on X.

Canada condemned the attack on the WCK aid workers and demanded a full investigation.

“I am horrified to hear reports of the IDF strike taking the lives of 7 World Central Kitchen employees in Gaza yesterday, including a Canadian citizen,” Foreign Minister Melanie Joly wrote on X.