Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

More aid workers killed in Gaza than in all wars over last 30 years combined

April 4, 2024 at 10:57 am

Bodies of foreign employees of the US-based international volunteer aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK), who were killed after an Israeli attack on a vehicle belonging to WCK, are taken to En-Neccar Hospital in Rafah city, Gaza on April 03, 2024 [Yasser Qudaih/Anadolu Agency]

Bodies of foreign employees of the US-based international volunteer aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK), who were killed after an Israeli attack on a vehicle belonging to WCK, are taken to En-Neccar Hospital in Rafah city, Gaza on April 03, 2024 [Yasser Qudaih/Anadolu Agency]

Israel has killed more aid workers in the Gaza Strip than have died in all of the countries in the rest of the world combined in any of the last 30 years, according to a report by the Aid Worker Security Database (AWSD).

Israel has killed more aid workers in Gaza than have died in rest of world combined in any of last 30 years: ReportSince 7 October, 2023, at least 203 aid workers have been killed in Israeli attacks, the report said. With UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres saying the situation is “unconscionable.”

Last week, Guterres expressed concerns about UN aid workers being continually prevented from carrying out their duties in the besieged Gaza Strip, particularly in the northern part of the enclave.

On Tuesday, the US-based food charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) confirmed that seven of its humanitarian aid workers were killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip a day earlier.

The workers were nationals of Australia, Poland, the UK and Palestine as well as US-Canadian dual citizen.

READ: ‘Accountability is the bare minimum, but the Australian government still uses terms like human tragedy’

The UN said it was suspending nighttime movements for its personnel for at least 48 hours following the attack. WCK and Anera have both ceased their operations and vital food deliveries in Gaza as a result of the attacks.

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer said that Berlin “expects the Israeli government to adapt its operations so that civilians are better protected, and this of course applies in particular to female and male humanitarian aid workers.”

“The Israeli government must investigate this terrible incident quickly and thoroughly,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also wrote on X.

Canada condemned the attack on the WCK aid workers and demanded a full investigation.

“I am horrified to hear reports of the IDF strike taking the lives of 7 World Central Kitchen employees in Gaza yesterday, including a Canadian citizen,” Foreign Minister Melanie Joly wrote on X.

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending