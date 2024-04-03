'Accountability is the bare minimum, but the Australian government still uses terms like human tragedy' Australian Senator Mehreen Faruqi asserts that Israel is committing war crime after war crime in broad daylight and escaping accountability. She highlights the tragic deaths of nearly 200 humanitarian workers in recent months, who risked their lives to feed starving children, only to be killed by Israel. Senator Faruqi criticises Western governments for maintaining friendly relations with Israel despite that. She argues that merely demanding accountability is not sufficient and calls for stronger action from the Australian government. The founder of World Central Kitchen (WCK) reported that seven aid workers, hailing from Britain, Poland, Australia, and Palestine, including one dual US-Canadian citizen, have been killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.