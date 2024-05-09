Iran drone attack kills two in Syria amid escalation by Assad regime, allies

An Iranian drone attack has killed at least two people in north-west Syria, amid an increase in attacks on populations in the rebel-held areas by the Syrian regime and its allies in recent months.

According to the news outlet, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Iranian suicide drones yesterday targeted the villages of Basoufan and Kabashin in Syria’s northern countryside in the province of Aleppo.

The attack killed at least two people, with a Syrian activist reporting to the outlet that one of them was a rebel commander operating within the area. Five more people were reportedly wounded in the attack.

It comes at a time when the Syrian regime under President Bashar Al-Assad and his military allies in the region have escalated attacks on opposition-held areas in the north and north-west of the country.

Also occurring yesterday, although reportedly in a separate incident, were attacks on several towns and villages in Aleppo’s western countryside and neighbouring Idlib’s southern areas by regime forces and Russian-backed militias.

