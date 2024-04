'You are making the ground shake': Earthquake at UN Security Council briefing on the situation for children in Gaza A video captures an earthquake striking the New York City region on Friday morning, interrupting a United Nations Security Council briefing session on the situation in Gaza. Save the Children's President and CEO, Janti Soeripto, was addressing the hardships faced by children and women in Gaza amidst the ongoing Israeli war. A participant remarks that she made 'the ground shake,' coinciding with Soeripto's speech. She continues, highlighting that every child is out of school and 80% of educational facilities have been destroyed.