Air Algerie implements Arabic language policy in company communications 

Algeria’s national flag carrier, Air Algerie, has introduced new procedures to consolidate the adoption of the Arabic language in official correspondence with various departments, embassies and official bodies, according to a report by Algerian newspaper Echorouk.

The move, which will see the Arabisation of speeches and letters of the company’s president and general manager, is in accordance with Article 3 of the Algerian Constitution, which stipulates that “the Arabic language is the national and official language.”

While the company will continue to train its staff in English, the internationally recognised language of civil aviation, it will prioritise Arabic language usage in official communications, in adherence to constitutional requirements.

In recent weeks, the airline has started formalising the use of Arabic in all internal correspondence and interactions. This includes letters from the CEO, Hamza Benhamouda, such as messages commemorating significant events like the Tamanrasset plane crash anniversary and International Women’s Day. The decision reflects the company’s commitment to respecting Algeria’s official language policy and cultural heritage, reports Dzair Tube.

In 2021, it was reported that several Algerian ministries decided to end the use of French in internal and external communications. Last year, the North African country expanded its use of English in the education sector, while doubling down on efforts to enforce a law requiring that private schools — including Francophone ones — abide by the predominantly Arabic national curriculum.

In January 1991, the Algerian authorities issued a law to generalise the use of the Arabic language in all transactions within government sectors, but its application remained suspended for reasons that opponents say is due to the influence of the so-called lobby supporting France in Algeria.

