Egypt releases activists who took part in pro-Palestine protests

Several Egyptian activists who were arrested after protesting in favour of Palestinian rights have now been released and returned to their homes, human rights lawyer Nabih El-Ganadi announced yesterday.

Protesters had gathered outside the Journalists Syndicate in downtown Cairo on Wednesday to condemn Zionist attacks on Palestine.

El-Ganadi had said that the activists had been asked “why are you interested in the Palestinian cause?” to which some replied that it is an honourable cause, while others said Palestinians are Egypt’s brothers in Islam and Arabism. Others said that it is enough to be human to sympathise with Palestine in the face of the brutality practised by Israel against Palestinian women, children and men.

There is only one enemy, was the reply some of the protesters gave.

During their protest, the activists demanded the Israeli ambassador’s expulsion from Egypt and accused the Egyptian government of being involved in the attack on Gaza, according to AP.

